Newmont Corporation (NEM): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has a beta value of 0.36 and has seen 2.1 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.07B, closed the recent trade at $40.77 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 0.92% during that session. The NEM stock price is -71.4% off its 52-week high price of $69.88 and 8.14% above the 52-week low of $37.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.53 million shares.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Sporting 0.92% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the NEM stock price touched $40.77 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, Newmont Corporation shares have moved -13.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) have changed -13.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 17.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.37.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Newmont Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.81%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 17.70% and 159.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.11 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.72 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.08 billion and $3.56 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.90% for the current quarter and 32.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -141.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.50%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 24 and July 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 3.96%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.62% with a share float percentage of 81.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Newmont Corporation having a total of 1,675 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 95.02 million shares worth more than $4.66 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 11.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 70.14 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.44 billion and represent 8.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.71% shares in the company for having 29.46 million shares of worth $1.44 billion while later fund manager owns 24.14 million shares of worth $1.14 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.