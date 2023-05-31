NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) has a beta value of 2.32 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.25M, closed the recent trade at $1.00 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -4.77% during that session. The NURO stock price is -373.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.73 and 7.0% above the 52-week low of $0.93. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 48100.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.10K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) trade information

Sporting -4.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the NURO stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 17.36%. Year-to-date, NeuroMetrix Inc. shares have moved -32.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) have changed -27.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 2650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -4900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4900.0% from the levels at last check today.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -37.11% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 64.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -38.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

NURO Dividends

NeuroMetrix Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 19 and July 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.82% with a share float percentage of 8.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroMetrix Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.47% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 55354.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $81370.0 and represent 0.71% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.24% shares in the company for having 0.25 million shares of worth $0.38 million while later fund manager owns 95051.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.