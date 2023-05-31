Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) Shares Have Inclined 82.16% Year To Date

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $364.97M, closed the last trade at $7.25 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 2.69% during that session. The MRNS stock price is -35.45% off its 52-week high price of $9.82 and 52.28% above the 52-week low of $3.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.76 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 651.38K shares.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) trade information

Sporting 2.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the MRNS stock price touched $7.25 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 82.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) have changed -20.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -449.02%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 31.10% and -139.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.73 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.79 million and $2.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 220.10% for the current quarter and 157.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 81.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

MRNS Dividends

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 09 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.77% with a share float percentage of 84.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 4.83 million shares worth more than $33.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Eventide Asset Management LLC, with the holding of over 3.17 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.9 million and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.34% shares in the company for having 3.15 million shares of worth $12.54 million while later fund manager owns 1.46 million shares of worth $5.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.