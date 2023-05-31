LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) Shares Are Down -8.84% So Far This Year

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $343.24M, closed the last trade at $2.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -6.83% during that session. The LX stock price is -82.08% off its 52-week high price of $3.86 and 40.57% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 480.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) trade information

Sporting -6.83% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the LX stock price touched $2.12 or saw a rise of 16.86%. Year-to-date, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares have moved 11.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) have changed -11.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.37.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.86, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $33.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1498.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -843.4% from current levels.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 36.45% over the past 6 months, compared to -8.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 92.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -62.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.36%.

LX Dividends

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.58% with a share float percentage of 22.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 10.87 million shares worth more than $29.45 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FIL LTD held 7.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 5.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.65 million and represent 3.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.36% shares in the company for having 1.86 million shares of worth $6.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.68 million shares of worth $5.58 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.22% of company’s outstanding stock.