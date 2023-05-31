KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE): What Is Good About Stock?

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.03B, closed the recent trade at $14.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.33% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -48.35% off its 52-week high price of $21.08 and 36.03% above the 52-week low of $9.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.33 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.35 million shares.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting -1.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the BEKE stock price touched $14.21 or saw a rise of 10.63%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved 1.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -10.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 32.91 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.68.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that KE Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -3.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 150.00%, compared to -10.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 385.70% and -8.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.00%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.73 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.91 billion and $2.59 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 42.40% for the current quarter and 12.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 1.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -163.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 48.97%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 21 and August 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.74% with a share float percentage of 41.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 448 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 38.18 million shares worth more than $537.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 3.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HHLR Advisors, LTD, with the holding of over 31.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $440.02 million and represent 2.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.33% shares in the company for having 15.91 million shares of worth $224.15 million while later fund manager owns 8.91 million shares of worth $125.5 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.