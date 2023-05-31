Investor Confidence Dwindles After Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) Shares Drop By About -0.43

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 2.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.27B, closed the recent trade at $13.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -3.03% during that session. The CLF stock price is -79.22% off its 52-week high price of $24.66 and 14.1% above the 52-week low of $11.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.81 million shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Sporting -3.03% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the CLF stock price touched $13.76 or saw a rise of 5.75%. Year-to-date, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have moved -14.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) have changed -9.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.86.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -8.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -32.79%, compared to 10.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.40% over the past 5 years.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 20 and July 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.70% with a share float percentage of 68.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. having a total of 803 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 56.45 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 10.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 51.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $939.4 million and represent 9.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 16.05 million shares of worth $342.29 million while later fund manager owns 15.67 million shares of worth $252.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.