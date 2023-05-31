Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Dropped -5.99% In One Month

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 2.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.20B, closed the recent trade at $10.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.81% during that session. The HBAN stock price is -52.37% off its 52-week high price of $15.74 and 11.62% above the 52-week low of $9.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.51 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.77 million shares.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) trade information

Sporting -2.81% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the HBAN stock price touched $10.33 or saw a rise of 3.1%. Year-to-date, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have moved -26.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) have changed -5.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 50.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.81.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -54.89% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.49% from the levels at last check today.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -31.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.00%, compared to -2.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.90%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.86 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.88 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.75 billion and $1.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.10% for the current quarter and 2.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 10.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 61.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.15%.

HBAN Dividends

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between July 19 and July 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.62 at a share yield of 5.83%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.74% with a share float percentage of 84.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated having a total of 1,249 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 171.44 million shares worth more than $1.76 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 137.59 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 billion and represent 9.53% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 43.79 million shares of worth $449.74 million while later fund manager owns 33.6 million shares of worth $345.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.