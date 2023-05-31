Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 2.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.77B, closed the recent trade at $3.60 per share which meant it -0.11% during that session. The SIRI stock price is -90.28% off its 52-week high price of $6.85 and 7.78% above the 52-week low of $3.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.52 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.30 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the SIRI stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have moved -38.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) have changed -4.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 193.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.64% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.25 while the price target rests at a high of $6.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.72% from the levels at last check today.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -6.25%, compared to -12.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.24 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.28 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.25 billion and $2.28 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.60% for the current quarter and 0.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -4.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6.41%.

SIRI Dividends

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.10 at a share yield of 2.69%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 83.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.01% with a share float percentage of 72.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sirius XM Holdings Inc. having a total of 876 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 62.36 million shares worth more than $223.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 55.86 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $200.24 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.32% shares in the company for having 51.15 million shares of worth $183.39 million while later fund manager owns 17.7 million shares of worth $63.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.