Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.57B, closed the last trade at $33.61 per share which meant it gained $1.41 on the day or 4.38% during that session. The GLBE stock price is -12.02% off its 52-week high price of $37.65 and 51.44% above the 52-week low of $16.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.17 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) trade information

Sporting 4.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the GLBE stock price touched $33.61 or saw a rise of 4.3%. Year-to-date, Global-e Online Ltd. shares have moved 62.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have changed 20.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.63 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.16% from current levels.

Global-e Online Ltd. (GLBE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Global-e Online Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 67.71% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.16%, compared to 18.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 19.40% and 36.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $127.98 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $142.57 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $87.31 million and $105.56 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 46.60% for the current quarter and 35.10% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -68.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.20%.

GLBE Dividends

Global-e Online Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.74% with a share float percentage of 77.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Global-e Online Ltd. having a total of 172 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP with over 15.26 million shares worth more than $491.76 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP held 9.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 13.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $435.61 million and represent 8.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 2.68 million shares of worth $55.37 million while later fund manager owns 1.98 million shares of worth $56.1 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.23% of company’s outstanding stock.