Frontline plc (FRO) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -5.34% Fall

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) has a beta value of 0.24 and has seen 2.51 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.17B, closed the recent trade at $14.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.8 on the day or -5.34% during that session. The FRO stock price is -35.56% off its 52-week high price of $19.29 and 47.22% above the 52-week low of $7.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.75 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Frontline plc (FRO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.96.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) trade information

Sporting -5.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the FRO stock price touched $14.23 or saw a rise of 6.63%. Year-to-date, Frontline plc shares have moved 17.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) have changed -8.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.01 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -138.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12.51% from the levels at last check today.

Frontline plc (FRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Frontline plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 9.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 91.77%, compared to -19.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 9,700.00% and 228.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -17.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $356.5 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $264.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $101.89 million and $154.21 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 249.90% for the current quarter and 71.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.90% over the past 5 years.

FRO Dividends

Frontline plc is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.22 at a share yield of 8.12%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.00% with a share float percentage of 82.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Frontline plc having a total of 245 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.25 million shares worth more than $103.5 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 2.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Barclays Plc, with the holding of over 6.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $100.14 million and represent 2.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.23% shares in the company for having 2.73 million shares of worth $51.51 million while later fund manager owns 1.26 million shares of worth $23.88 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.57% of company’s outstanding stock.