Five9 Inc. (FIVN) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has a beta value of 0.72 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.14B, closed the last trade at $60.88 per share which meant it gained $2.08 on the day or 3.54% during that session. The FIVN stock price is -97.75% off its 52-week high price of $120.39 and 23.44% above the 52-week low of $46.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.58 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Five9 Inc. (FIVN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

Sporting 3.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the FIVN stock price touched $60.88 or saw a rise of 5.05%. Year-to-date, Five9 Inc. shares have moved -10.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) have changed -6.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $84.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $61.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -72.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.2% from current levels.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Five9 Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.33%, compared to 16.40% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -44.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -72.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.44%.

FIVN Dividends

Five9 Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 107.35% with a share float percentage of 108.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five9 Inc. having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.75 million shares worth more than $488.21 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 9.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $488.15 million and represent 9.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 2.21 million shares of worth $173.91 million while later fund manager owns 2.2 million shares of worth $144.87 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.07% of company’s outstanding stock.