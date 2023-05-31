Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 2.13 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.86B, closed the recent trade at $9.56 per share which meant it lost -$0.72 on the day or -6.96% during that session. The EGO stock price is -26.67% off its 52-week high price of $12.11 and 47.07% above the 52-week low of $5.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) trade information

Sporting -6.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the EGO stock price touched $9.56 or saw a rise of 8.69%. Year-to-date, Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have moved 14.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) have changed -14.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.7% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.40 while the price target rests at a high of $16.59. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1.67% from the levels at last check today.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eldorado Gold Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 860.00%, compared to 21.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and 425.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.30%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $270.62 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $286.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $213.4 million and $217.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 26.80% for the current quarter and 31.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.40% over the past 5 years.

EGO Dividends

Eldorado Gold Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.25% with a share float percentage of 73.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eldorado Gold Corporation having a total of 229 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Helikon Investments Ltd with over 25.47 million shares worth more than $263.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Helikon Investments Ltd held 13.78% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 20.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $213.74 million and represent 11.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.86% shares in the company for having 10.82 million shares of worth $112.1 million while later fund manager owns 5.77 million shares of worth $59.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.