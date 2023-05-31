Home  »  Company   »  Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK): What Makes The...

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK): What Makes The Stock Good?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.78B, closed the last trade at $7.99 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.27% during that session. The CWK stock price is -139.67% off its 52-week high price of $19.15 and 10.39% above the 52-week low of $7.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Sporting 1.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the CWK stock price touched $7.99 or saw a rise of 5.78%. Year-to-date, Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have moved -35.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have changed -18.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 21.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.76.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -37.00%, compared to -10.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -66.70% and -16.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -24.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.84 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.95 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.92 billion and $1.77 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.10% for the current quarter and 10.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -22.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.65% with a share float percentage of 110.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cushman & Wakefield plc having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 34.83 million shares worth more than $367.14 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, TPG GP A, LLC held 15.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 26.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $284.15 million and represent 11.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 8.98 million shares of worth $116.22 million while later fund manager owns 6.54 million shares of worth $94.43 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.

