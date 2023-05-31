Catalent Inc. (CTLT) Has Fallen -1.89%, Becoming A Losing Stock For Investors

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 2.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.52B, closed the last trade at $36.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.7 on the day or -1.89% during that session. The CTLT stock price is -216.67% off its 52-week high price of $115.33 and 13.65% above the 52-week low of $31.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.16 million shares.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) trade information

Sporting -1.89% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the CTLT stock price touched $36.42 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Catalent Inc. shares have moved -19.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) have changed -27.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.82, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $28.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -64.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.12% from current levels.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Catalent Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -68.75%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -102.90% and -78.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.40%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $952.66 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.27 billion and $1.31 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -25.20% for the current quarter and -11.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -9.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.20%.

CTLT Dividends

Catalent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 28 and September 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Catalent Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.83% with a share float percentage of 106.22%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Catalent Inc. having a total of 788 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.72 million shares worth more than $1.3 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $940.65 million and represent 7.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.89% shares in the company for having 5.21 million shares of worth $234.4 million while later fund manager owns 5.15 million shares of worth $231.77 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.86% of company’s outstanding stock.