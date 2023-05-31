Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Forecast To Gain 80.4% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has a beta value of -0.42 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.31M, closed the last trade at $2.94 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The BCLI stock price is -59.86% off its 52-week high price of $4.70 and 62.93% above the 52-week low of $1.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 361.35K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics In.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the BCLI stock price touched $2.94 or saw a rise of 7.84%. Year-to-date, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 79.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) have changed 1.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -580.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -240.14% from current levels.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 72.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 7.58%, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -20.30% over the past 5 years.

BCLI Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.62% with a share float percentage of 13.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AIGH Capital Management LLC with over 1.46 million shares worth more than $4.82 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, AIGH Capital Management LLC held 3.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.43 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.71 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 0.95 million shares of worth $1.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $0.67 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.