Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) has seen 14.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.30M, closed the recent trade at $0.31 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 62.70% during that session. The BJDX stock price is -490.32% off its 52-week high price of $1.83 and 38.71% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 125.91K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) trade information

Sporting 62.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the BJDX stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 27.72%. Year-to-date, Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares have moved -17.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) have changed 4.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 29600.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1190.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1190.32% from the levels at last check today.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (BJDX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -51.90% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.22%, compared to 8.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 46.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,253.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $840k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $840k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

BJDX Dividends

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.40% with a share float percentage of 2.53%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bluejay Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 36500.0 shares worth more than $14935.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 29139.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11923.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.09% shares in the company for having 17639.0 shares of worth $11737.0 while later fund manager owns 15899.0 shares of worth $6040.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.08% of company’s outstanding stock.