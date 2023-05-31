Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Precigen Inc. (PGEN) swung 0.82%

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 1.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $309.11M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.82% during that session. The PGEN stock price is -135.77% off its 52-week high price of $2.90 and 34.15% above the 52-week low of $0.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.92 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Precigen Inc. (PGEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Sporting 0.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the PGEN stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 15.17%. Year-to-date, Precigen Inc. shares have moved -19.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) have changed 1.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1038.21% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -387.8% from current levels.

Precigen Inc. (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Precigen Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.00%, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 28.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.40%.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.