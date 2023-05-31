AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $47.70M, closed the last trade at $1.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.93% during that session. The AVRO stock price is -73.87% off its 52-week high price of $1.93 and 49.55% above the 52-week low of $0.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $AVROBIO, Inc.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) trade information

Sporting -5.93% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the AVRO stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 21.83%. Year-to-date, AVROBIO Inc. shares have moved 55.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have changed 11.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.59.

AVROBIO Inc. (AVRO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AVROBIO Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 23.61% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 33.06%, compared to 12.00% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -23.60% over the past 5 years.

AVRO Dividends

AVROBIO Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.87% with a share float percentage of 54.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AVROBIO Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with over 4.54 million shares worth more than $4.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC held 10.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GMT Capital Corp, with the holding of over 4.36 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.36 million and represent 9.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.43% shares in the company for having 0.63 million shares of worth $0.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.51 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.