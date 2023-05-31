Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $598.79M, closed the last trade at $3.21 per share which meant it gained $0.38 on the day or 13.43% during that session. The AUTL stock price is -18.07% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 50.16% above the 52-week low of $1.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 622.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Sporting 13.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the AUTL stock price touched $3.21 or saw a rise of 6.96%. Year-to-date, Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have moved 68.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have changed 77.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.26.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Autolus Therapeutics plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 28.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.31%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 52.20% and 53.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -72.80%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $140k for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $410k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.00% over the past 5 years.

AUTL Dividends

Autolus Therapeutics plc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.89% with a share float percentage of 83.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Autolus Therapeutics plc having a total of 91 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Syncona Portfolio Ltd with over 21.35 million shares worth more than $39.28 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Syncona Portfolio Ltd held 12.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 20.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.69 million and represent 11.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Smallcap World Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.51% shares in the company for having 0.88 million shares of worth $1.72 million while later fund manager owns 0.62 million shares of worth $1.19 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.36% of company’s outstanding stock.