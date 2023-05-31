Atento S.A. (ATTO) Slumps 82.19%, A Gain For Bears

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) has a beta value of 1.79 and has seen 48.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.09M, closed the last trade at $2.66 per share which meant it gained $1.2 on the day or 82.19% during that session. The ATTO stock price is -425.94% off its 52-week high price of $13.99 and 71.05% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 40.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atento S.A. (ATTO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) trade information

Sporting 82.19% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the ATTO stock price touched $2.66 or saw a rise of 24.0%. Year-to-date, Atento S.A. shares have moved -37.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 209.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) have changed 47.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 1580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -50.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -50.38% from current levels.

Atento S.A. (ATTO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -48.45% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $400 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -41.39% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -98.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.

ATTO Dividends

Atento S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.67% with a share float percentage of 76.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atento S.A. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HPS Investment Partners, LLC with over 3.8 million shares worth more than $7.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, HPS Investment Partners, LLC held 24.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Farallon Capital Management Llc, with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.64 million and represent 14.43% of shares outstanding.