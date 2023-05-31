Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR): What Is Good About Stock?

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $339.90M, closed the last trade at $4.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.56 on the day or -11.97% during that session. The AVIR stock price is -137.62% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 28.64% above the 52-week low of $2.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 770.93K shares.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) trade information

Sporting -11.97% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the AVIR stock price touched $4.12 or saw a rise of 20.16%. Year-to-date, Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -14.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) have changed 25.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.92.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVIR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.17%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -23.70% and -430.00% for the next quarter.

AVIR Dividends

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 07 and August 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.68% with a share float percentage of 77.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 190 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 11.57 million shares worth more than $38.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, FMR, LLC held 13.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.04 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.94 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.55% shares in the company for having 2.96 million shares of worth $10.48 million while later fund manager owns 2.25 million shares of worth $10.84 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.