Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2.73 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $110.68B, closed the recent trade at $133.68 per share which meant it lost -$2.89 on the day or -2.12% during that session. The AMAT stock price is -3.83% off its 52-week high price of $138.80 and 46.8% above the 52-week low of $71.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.27 million shares.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Sporting -2.12% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the AMAT stock price touched $133.68 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Applied Materials Inc. shares have moved 37.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) have changed 18.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Applied Materials Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.32%, compared to 0.80% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 16.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 13.27%.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 17 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.28 at a share yield of 0.94%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.87% with a share float percentage of 83.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Applied Materials Inc. having a total of 2,376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 73.22 million shares worth more than $8.99 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 69.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.57 billion and represent 8.31% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 26.15 million shares of worth $2.55 billion while later fund manager owns 19.89 million shares of worth $1.94 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.35% of company’s outstanding stock.