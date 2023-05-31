Analysts Are Recommending Transocean Ltd. (RIG) As A Buy Candidate

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 13.45 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.75B, closed the last trade at $6.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The RIG stock price is -26.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and 62.03% above the 52-week low of $2.32. The 3-month trading volume is 18.03 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting -1.45% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the RIG stock price touched $6.11 or saw a rise of 6.72%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved 33.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed 3.56%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.17% from current levels.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 50.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.54%, compared to 55.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $726.79 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $749.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $692 million and $670.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.00% for the current quarter and 11.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.30% over the past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.71% with a share float percentage of 71.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 477 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 65.94 million shares worth more than $419.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 46.32 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $294.61 million and represent 6.04% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.73% shares in the company for having 20.01 million shares of worth $91.26 million while later fund manager owns 17.41 million shares of worth $110.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.