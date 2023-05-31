Analysts Are Recommending Sono Group N.V. (SEV) As A Buy Candidate

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.18M, closed the last trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -4.17% during that session. The SEV stock price is -2241.18% off its 52-week high price of $3.98 and 5.88% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sono Group N.V. (SEV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Sporting -4.17% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the SEV stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 14.14%. Year-to-date, Sono Group N.V. shares have moved -82.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) have changed -20.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.83 while the price target rests at a high of $3.79. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2129.41% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -388.24% from current levels.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -86.83% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.42 million for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -31.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.23%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.45% with a share float percentage of 5.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sono Group N.V. having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 0.6 million shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Millennium Management Llc held 0.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.31 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.34% of shares outstanding.