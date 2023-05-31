An In-Depth Look At The Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) has a beta value of 2.15 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.26M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -10.74% during that session. The NEPT stock price is -3500.0% off its 52-week high price of $6.12 and 35.29% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 311.08K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

Sporting -10.74% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the NEPT stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 19.74%. Year-to-date, Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have moved -46.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) have changed -70.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.94, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.94 while the price target rests at a high of $21.94. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -12805.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -12805.88% from the levels at last check today.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.91% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.81%, compared to 17.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 89.40% and 90.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.28 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.60% over the past 5 years.

NEPT Dividends

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 06 and July 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.65% with a share float percentage of 36.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.54 million shares worth more than $91097.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Morgan Stanley held 2.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67234.0 and represent 1.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.39% shares in the company for having 47284.0 shares of worth $7915.0 while later fund manager owns 8966.0 shares of worth $1500.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.