An In-Depth Look At The GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) Stock

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) has seen 7.27 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.25M, closed the last trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 45.51% during that session. The GRNA stock price is -2775.86% off its 52-week high price of $8.34 and 37.93% above the 52-week low of $0.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 407.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Sporting 45.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the GRNA stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings shares have moved -75.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 57.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) have changed -8.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.45, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.30 while the price target rests at a high of $0.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -106.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.45% from current levels.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -79.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.70%.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $500k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is expected to release its next earnings report between August 14 and August 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 42.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 26.85% with a share float percentage of 47.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GreenLight Biosciences Holdings having a total of 93 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cormorant Asset Management, LP with over 9.19 million shares worth more than $2.67 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Cormorant Asset Management, LP held 6.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY, with the holding of over 6.49 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 million and represent 4.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 1.63 million shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.88 million shares of worth $0.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.58% of company’s outstanding stock.