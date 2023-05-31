An In-Depth Look At The Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) Stock

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 33.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.45B, closed the last trade at $8.21 per share which meant it gained $2.12 on the day or 34.81% during that session. The ETRN stock price is -20.58% off its 52-week high price of $9.90 and 43.97% above the 52-week low of $4.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.1.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) trade information

Sporting 34.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the ETRN stock price touched $8.21 or saw a rise of 10.47%. Year-to-date, Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have moved 22.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) have changed 59.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.11.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.11, which means that the shares’ value could drop -15.47% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 39.1% from current levels.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Equitrans Midstream Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.04%, compared to -16.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -9.10% and 11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $333.19 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $337.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $328.61 million and $337.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.40% for the current quarter and -0.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -28.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 77.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.60%.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 7.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

ETRN Dividends

Equitrans Midstream Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 7.31%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.