An Analysis Of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) Stock

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.26B, closed the last trade at $28.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -1.09% during that session. The MAXN stock price is -37.69% off its 52-week high price of $38.91 and 64.58% above the 52-week low of $10.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Sporting -1.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the MAXN stock price touched $28.26 or saw a rise of 9.86%. Year-to-date, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 75.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) have changed 0.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $36.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -59.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 25.69% from current levels.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 17.51% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 88.84%, compared to 30.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.30% and 97.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.90%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $377.92 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $405.28 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $238.08 million and $277.16 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 58.70% for the current quarter and 46.20% for the next.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 16 and May 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.00% with a share float percentage of 74.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. having a total of 183 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 1.96 million shares worth more than $51.89 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $37.35 million and represent 3.10% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho Clean Power ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 0.75 million shares of worth $19.94 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $11.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.00% of company’s outstanding stock.