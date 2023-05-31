Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.71B, closed the last trade at $24.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.79 on the day or -3.18% during that session. The AMLX stock price is -74.42% off its 52-week high price of $41.93 and 68.22% above the 52-week low of $7.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 981.70K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) trade information

Sporting -3.18% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the AMLX stock price touched $24.04 or saw a rise of 14.08%. Year-to-date, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -34.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) have changed -15.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $49.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $53.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -120.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -87.19% from current levels.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.80%, compared to 13.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 103.20% and 130.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,617.60%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $87.61 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $105 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

AMLX Dividends

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on March 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.99% with a share float percentage of 107.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 6.03 million shares worth more than $177.06 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Perceptive Advisors Llc held 8.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.75 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.29 million and represent 7.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.26% shares in the company for having 1.51 million shares of worth $55.66 million while later fund manager owns 1.28 million shares of worth $47.26 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.92% of company’s outstanding stock.