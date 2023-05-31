American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) Must Gain 19.4% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 20.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.56B, closed the last trade at $14.62 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 1.88% during that session. The AAL stock price is -24.62% off its 52-week high price of $18.22 and 20.31% above the 52-week low of $11.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 24.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 24.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.31.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Sporting 1.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the AAL stock price touched $14.62 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, American Airlines Group Inc. shares have moved 14.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) have changed 7.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 62.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.4% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.50 while the price target rests at a high of $29.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -98.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 35.02% from current levels.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that American Airlines Group Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 428.00%, compared to 23.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 72.40% and 11.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.6 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.67 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $13.42 billion and $13.46 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.40% for the current quarter and 1.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.10% over the past 5 years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 19 and July 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 55.35% with a share float percentage of 55.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with American Airlines Group Inc. having a total of 744 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 76.34 million shares worth more than $1.13 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 37.74 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $556.64 million and represent 5.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.02% shares in the company for having 19.73 million shares of worth $251.01 million while later fund manager owns 19.37 million shares of worth $246.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.97% of company’s outstanding stock.