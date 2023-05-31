Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 0.42% Rise

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $756.79M, closed the last trade at $4.76 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.42% during that session. The AMPS stock price is -209.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.72 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $4.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Sporting 0.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the AMPS stock price touched $4.76 or saw a rise of 8.46%. Year-to-date, Altus Power Inc. shares have moved -26.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) have changed 4.85%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.66.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Altus Power Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -30.41% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -91.43%, compared to -11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -93.80% and 106.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $44.43 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $24.76 million and $30.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 79.40% for the current quarter and 75.90% for the next.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 49.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.54% with a share float percentage of 85.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Altus Power Inc. having a total of 180 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Inc with over 20.78 million shares worth more than $113.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Blackstone Inc held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.85 million and represent 3.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 2.14 million shares of worth $11.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $10.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.