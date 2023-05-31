12.70 Gain Turns HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Into A Winning Stock For Investors

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.94M, closed the recent trade at $0.63 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 12.70% during that session. The HUBC stock price is -2595.24% off its 52-week high price of $16.98 and 15.87% above the 52-week low of $0.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.67 million shares.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Sporting 12.70% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 05/30/23 when the HUBC stock price touched $0.63 or saw a fall of -5.0%. Year-to-date, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. shares have moved -94.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) have changed -13.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -93.80% over the past 6 months.

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.83% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.68% with a share float percentage of 36.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with over 4.88 million shares worth more than $6.34 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. held 3.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with the holding of over 1.67 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.16 million and represent 1.35% of shares outstanding.