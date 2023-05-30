Will Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 5.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $549.69M, closed the last trade at $3.18 per share which meant it gained $0.28 on the day or 9.66% during that session. The LXRX stock price is -19.18% off its 52-week high price of $3.79 and 58.81% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 801.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Sporting 9.66% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LXRX stock price touched $3.18 or saw a rise of 3.93%. Year-to-date, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 66.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have changed 34.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 49.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -214.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.66% from current levels.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.30% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.84%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -12.50% and -23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13,353.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $70k for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.63 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $35k and $50k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 100.00% for the current quarter and 11,160.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.60% over the past 5 years.

LXRX Dividends

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and August 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.33% with a share float percentage of 82.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 155 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 89.78 million shares worth more than $218.16 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 47.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 16.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.24 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.44% shares in the company for having 2.72 million shares of worth $5.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.77 million shares of worth $3.99 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.94% of company’s outstanding stock.