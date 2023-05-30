Will Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.55M, closed the recent trade at $0.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -10.95% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -166.67% off its 52-week high price of $0.40 and -6.67% below the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 676.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Sporting -10.95% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the AUMN stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 16.67%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Company shares have moved -44.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) have changed -33.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.65.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Golden Minerals Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.33%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.64 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $810k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.93 million and $5.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -38.60% for the current quarter and -84.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.80% over the past 5 years.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.01% with a share float percentage of 32.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.02 million shares worth more than $1.22 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.39% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 4.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.85 million and represent 2.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.33% shares in the company for having 5.74 million shares of worth $1.58 million while later fund manager owns 4.48 million shares of worth $1.23 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.60% of company’s outstanding stock.