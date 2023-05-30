Will Current Price Volatility Hamper WW International Inc. (WW) Future Potential?

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $563.21M, closed the last trade at $7.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -1.12% during that session. The WW stock price is -41.53% off its 52-week high price of $10.02 and 53.67% above the 52-week low of $3.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.15 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WW International Inc. (WW) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) trade information

Sporting -1.12% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the WW stock price touched $7.08 or saw a rise of 11.5%. Year-to-date, WW International Inc. shares have moved 83.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) have changed -11.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.5% from current levels.

WW International Inc. (WW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WW International Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 66.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -111.25%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 214.30% and 104.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.60%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $229.47 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $228.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $269.45 million and $249.72 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.80% for the current quarter and -8.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -478.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.00%.

WW Dividends

WW International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.90% with a share float percentage of 78.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WW International Inc. having a total of 237 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artal Group S.A. with over 14.82 million shares worth more than $61.05 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Artal Group S.A. held 18.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Contrarius Investment Management Limited, with the holding of over 6.63 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.33 million and represent 8.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.83% shares in the company for having 4.11 million shares of worth $15.06 million while later fund manager owns 1.74 million shares of worth $8.64 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.46% of company’s outstanding stock.