Why Should You Consider Adding Matterport Inc. (MTTR) To Your Portfolio?

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $804.79M, closed the recent trade at $2.88 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.17% during that session. The MTTR stock price is -158.68% off its 52-week high price of $7.45 and 23.61% above the 52-week low of $2.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.05 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Matterport Inc. (MTTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.08.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) trade information

Sporting 4.17% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MTTR stock price touched $2.88 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Matterport Inc. shares have moved 2.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) have changed 23.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 37.39% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.17% from the levels at last check today.

Matterport Inc. (MTTR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Matterport Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 29.27%, compared to 19.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 22.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.40%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.26 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.48 million and $35.94 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 37.80% for the current quarter and 16.20% for the next.

MTTR Dividends

Matterport Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 08 and August 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Matterport Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.96% with a share float percentage of 42.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Matterport Inc. having a total of 287 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.34 million shares worth more than $55.57 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 18.15 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.16 million and represent 6.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 7.85 million shares of worth $22.56 million while later fund manager owns 4.98 million shares of worth $14.32 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.71% of company’s outstanding stock.