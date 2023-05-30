Why Should You Consider Adding ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) To Your Portfolio?

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 2.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.04B, closed the last trade at $2.54 per share which meant it gained $0.16 on the day or 6.72% during that session. The IBRX stock price is -207.09% off its 52-week high price of $7.80 and 52.36% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.00 million shares.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Sporting 6.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the IBRX stock price touched $2.54 or saw a rise of 19.37%. Year-to-date, ImmunityBio Inc. shares have moved -49.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) have changed -3.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 43.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -96.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.48% from current levels.

ImmunityBio Inc. (IBRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -52.43% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 283.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $14k and $35k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2,471.40% for the current quarter and -42.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -16.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -1.70%.

IBRX Dividends

ImmunityBio Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ImmunityBio Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 72.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 12.72% with a share float percentage of 46.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ImmunityBio Inc. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 8.29 million shares worth more than $15.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.97 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.68 million and represent 1.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.92% shares in the company for having 4.0 million shares of worth $9.76 million while later fund manager owns 2.4 million shares of worth $12.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.