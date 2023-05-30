Why Should Innovid Corp. (CTV) Be In Your Portfolio?

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $164.60M, closed the last trade at $1.32 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 10.00% during that session. The CTV stock price is -310.61% off its 52-week high price of $5.42 and 43.18% above the 52-week low of $0.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.1 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 505.53K shares.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) trade information

Sporting 10.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CTV stock price touched $1.32. Year-to-date, Innovid Corp. shares have moved -22.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 37.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) have changed 36.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.21.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.11% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.10 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 16.67% from current levels.

Innovid Corp. (CTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Innovid Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -55.85% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 17.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $32 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $32.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $33.09 million and $34.47 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.30% for the current quarter and -4.80% for the next.

CTV Dividends

Innovid Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.83% with a share float percentage of 63.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innovid Corp. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. with over 17.7 million shares worth more than $24.95 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, SC Israel IV Genpar, Ltd. held 12.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vintage Ventures Advisors Ltd., with the holding of over 7.05 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.94 million and represent 5.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Baron Global Advantage Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.48% shares in the company for having 3.38 million shares of worth $5.77 million while later fund manager owns 2.58 million shares of worth $4.42 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.90% of company’s outstanding stock.