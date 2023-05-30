Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO)?

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.54M, closed the last trade at $0.15 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 17.27% during that session. The EVLO stock price is -2093.33% off its 52-week high price of $3.29 and 86.67% above the 52-week low of $0.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.73 million shares.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) trade information

Sporting 17.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the EVLO stock price touched $0.15 or saw a rise of 8.48%. Year-to-date, Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have moved -90.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have changed -24.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.35.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -92.50% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 43.51%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 57.50% and 39.30% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.20% over the past 5 years.

EVLO Dividends

Evelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 83.66% with a share float percentage of 83.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evelo Biosciences Inc. having a total of 66 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Flagship Pioneering Inc. with over 50.43 million shares worth more than $9.11 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Flagship Pioneering Inc. held 45.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 16.2 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 million and represent 14.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.28% shares in the company for having 4.74 million shares of worth $2.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.09 million shares of worth $3.37 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.88% of company’s outstanding stock.