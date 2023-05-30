When Is Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) Going To Be Good Investment?

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) has a beta value of 2.65 and has seen 7.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.46B, closed the recent trade at $1.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.25% during that session. The TLRY stock price is -181.32% off its 52-week high price of $5.12 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $1.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) trade information

Sporting -2.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TLRY stock price touched $1.82 or saw a rise of 29.73%. Year-to-date, Tilray Brands Inc. shares have moved -32.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -28.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY) have changed -22.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 49.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.67.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.31, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.25 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -174.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.63% from the levels at last check today.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TLRY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tilray Brands Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.80%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.27 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $160.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Aug 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 27.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 37.00%.

TLRY Dividends

Tilray Brands Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between July 26 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tilray Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.70% with a share float percentage of 11.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tilray Brands Inc. having a total of 404 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 7.6 million shares worth more than $13.79 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ETF Managers Group, LLC held 1.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 3.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.39 million and represent 0.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.26% shares in the company for having 7.78 million shares of worth $14.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.7 million shares of worth $4.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.