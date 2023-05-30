What Is So Great About Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN)?

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.89M, closed the last trade at $2.59 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 4.86% during that session. The EYEN stock price is -125.87% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 42.08% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 439.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) trade information

Sporting 4.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the EYEN stock price touched $2.59 or saw a rise of 21.75%. Year-to-date, Eyenovia Inc. shares have moved 58.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.06%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) have changed -48.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.72 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -479.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -363.32% from current levels.

Eyenovia Inc. (EYEN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Eyenovia Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 37.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.25%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.70% and 9.50% for the next quarter.

2 have an estimated revenue figure of $310k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.00% over the past 5 years.

EYEN Dividends

Eyenovia Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.94% with a share float percentage of 12.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Eyenovia Inc. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.0 million shares worth more than $3.54 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lasry, Marc, with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.93 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.62% shares in the company for having 0.62 million shares of worth $1.01 million while later fund manager owns 0.28 million shares of worth $0.45 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.