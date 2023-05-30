Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.20M, closed the last trade at $1.23 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 6.96% during that session. The CLPS stock price is -86.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.30 and 19.51% above the 52-week low of $0.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.18K shares.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) trade information

Sporting 6.96% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the CLPS stock price touched $1.23 or saw a rise of 8.21%. Year-to-date, CLPS Incorporation shares have moved 9.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) have changed 12.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 163.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.85% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 6.60% over the past 5 years.

CLPS Dividends

CLPS Incorporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 55.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.28% with a share float percentage of 0.63%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CLPS Incorporation having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 28532.0 shares worth more than $31955.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 17456.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19550.0 and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.