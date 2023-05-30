Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) Upper

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) has seen 1.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.60M, closed the last trade at $2.30 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.32% during that session. The MVLA stock price is -367.83% off its 52-week high price of $10.76 and 45.65% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 923.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) trade information

Sporting 1.32% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the MVLA stock price touched $2.30 or saw a rise of 9.45%. Year-to-date, Movella Holdings Inc. shares have moved -77.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) have changed 70.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.62 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.07.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.58% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -95.65% from current levels.

Movella Holdings Inc. (MVLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Movella Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -76.93% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 92.58%, compared to 19.50% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.04 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

MVLA Dividends

Movella Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 25.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.99% with a share float percentage of 141.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Movella Holdings Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Francisco Partners Management, LP with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $11.56 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Francisco Partners Management, LP held 16.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KPCB XIII Associates, LLC, with the holding of over 5.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.06 million and represent 10.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.73% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $3.73 million while later fund manager owns 0.17 million shares of worth $1.68 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.