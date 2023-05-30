Verastem Inc. (VSTM): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 83.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $89.90M, closed the last trade at $1.01 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 125.55% during that session. The VSTM stock price is -45.54% off its 52-week high price of $1.47 and 71.29% above the 52-week low of $0.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.14 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 646.44K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Verastem Inc. (VSTM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) trade information

Sporting 125.55% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the VSTM stock price touched $1.01 or saw a rise of 16.53%. Year-to-date, Verastem Inc. shares have moved 150.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 124.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) have changed 156.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 71.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -395.05% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -98.02% from current levels.

Verastem Inc. (VSTM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Verastem Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 158.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 10.53%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and -11.10% for the next quarter.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $20k for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 26.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 6.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.74%.

VSTM Dividends

Verastem Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.48% with a share float percentage of 53.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Verastem Inc. having a total of 111 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 25.52 million shares worth more than $10.6 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 12.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 19.02 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.9 million and represent 9.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 5.68 million shares of worth $2.29 million while later fund manager owns 2.51 million shares of worth $1.01 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.