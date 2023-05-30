Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) Slumps -2.92%, A Loss For Bears

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $990.99M, closed the recent trade at $2.49 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -2.92% during that session. The UEC stock price is -89.56% off its 52-week high price of $4.72 and 7.63% above the 52-week low of $2.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.18 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Sporting -2.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the UEC stock price touched $2.49 or saw a rise of 10.75%. Year-to-date, Uranium Energy Corp. shares have moved -35.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) have changed -4.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.44% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.75 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -221.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -130.92% from the levels at last check today.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Uranium Energy Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -35.19% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -100.00%, compared to 10.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 392.00%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.40% over the past 5 years.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between June 12 and June 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.88% with a share float percentage of 51.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Uranium Energy Corp. having a total of 278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 28.3 million shares worth more than $81.51 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, State Street Corporation held 7.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.45 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.43 million and represent 6.51% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 8.14% shares in the company for having 30.54 million shares of worth $112.99 million while later fund manager owns 16.92 million shares of worth $48.72 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.51% of company’s outstanding stock.