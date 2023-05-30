Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 1.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $854.95M, closed the last trade at $14.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.55 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The TWST stock price is -307.77% off its 52-week high price of $58.76 and 20.47% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Sporting -3.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TWST stock price touched $14.41 or saw a rise of 13.97%. Year-to-date, Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have moved -39.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) have changed 16.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.22.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Twist Bioscience Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -43.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4.58%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -5.60% and -14.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.50%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.54 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $62.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $56.11 million and $57.31 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.90% for the current quarter and 8.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.60% over the past 5 years.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 109.36% with a share float percentage of 110.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Twist Bioscience Corporation having a total of 310 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 7.18 million shares worth more than $108.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 6.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.7 million and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.69% shares in the company for having 3.8 million shares of worth $57.38 million while later fund manager owns 2.91 million shares of worth $43.95 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 5.13% of company’s outstanding stock.