TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX): Why Is The Stock Strong?

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) has seen 4.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $58.89M, closed the last trade at $3.19 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 31.28% during that session. The TCRX stock price is -89.03% off its 52-week high price of $6.03 and 54.55% above the 52-week low of $1.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.35 million shares.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) trade information

Sporting 31.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TCRX stock price touched $3.19 or saw a rise of 4.2%. Year-to-date, TScan Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 105.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) have changed 45.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.11.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (TCRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that TScan Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 43.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.27%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.00% and -50.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 135.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.54 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.06 million and $3.7 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 233.80% for the current quarter and -2.20% for the next.

TCRX Dividends

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TScan Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.28% with a share float percentage of 69.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TScan Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 39 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with over 2.78 million shares worth more than $5.85 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC held 14.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.18 million and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.48% shares in the company for having 0.86 million shares of worth $1.33 million while later fund manager owns 0.55 million shares of worth $1.63 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.