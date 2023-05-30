ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) has seen 1.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $263.89M, closed the last trade at $2.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -14.06% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -112.73% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 66.82% above the 52-week low of $0.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Sporting -14.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the TDUP stock price touched $2.20 or saw a rise of 26.42%. Year-to-date, ThredUp Inc. shares have moved 67.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -20.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) have changed -13.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.06 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.31.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.26% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.09% from current levels.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ThredUp Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 76.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.39%, compared to 4.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.70% and 16.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $81.14 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $82.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $76.42 million and $65.22 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.20% for the current quarter and 26.80% for the next.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.88% with a share float percentage of 88.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ThredUp Inc. having a total of 124 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 8.06 million shares worth more than $20.4 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Capital World Investors held 11.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with the holding of over 7.81 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.77 million and represent 10.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and BBH Partner Fund-Small Cap Equity Fd. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 11.39% shares in the company for having 8.06 million shares of worth $10.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.0 million shares of worth $5.19 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.24% of company’s outstanding stock.