Small Cap Stock AEye Inc. (LIDR) Is A Buy – Analysts

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.91M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -3416.67% off its 52-week high price of $6.33 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AEye Inc. (LIDR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the LIDR stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 18.7%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc. shares have moved -62.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed -12.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.03 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.21 while the price target rests at a high of $0.21. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -16.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -16.67% from current levels.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -78.10% over the past 6 months, compared to 15.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 56.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $706k and $767k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -15.00% for the current quarter and 95.60% for the next.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.84% with a share float percentage of 47.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 14.06 million shares worth more than $4.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, General Motors Holdings LLC held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.41 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.33 million and represent 4.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $1.57 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $1.73 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.