Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) Shares Have Declined -81.63% Year To Date

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has seen 4.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.81M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.32% during that session. The SIDU stock price is -4510.0% off its 52-week high price of $9.22 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.83 million shares.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sporting -6.32% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/26/23 when the SIDU stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 19.32%. Year-to-date, Sidus Space Inc. shares have moved -81.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) have changed -19.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.59 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.34.

Sidus Space Inc. (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sidus Space Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -89.06% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 64.00%, compared to 7.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 42.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.85 million and $1.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.50% for the current quarter and 47.40% for the next.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sidus Space Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.55% with a share float percentage of 6.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sidus Space Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.55 million shares worth more than $0.3 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Ergoteles, LLC, with the holding of over 0.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73112.0 and represent 0.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 51039.0 shares of worth $55632.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.20% of company’s outstanding stock.